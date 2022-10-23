North Carolina was open this weekend and did not play a game, but the Tar Heels still moved up a spot in the Associated Press college football Top 25 as well as the Coaches’ poll.

UNC is now ranked No. 21 by the coaches with 347 total voting points, trailing No. 20 LSU by just three points. In the AP poll, Carolina got 278 points, 110 behind No. 20 Cincinnati, and six ahead of No. 22 Kansas State.

Carolina, which is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, entered the poll for the first time last week.

The Tar Heels are 4-0 on the road and have won three consecutive games since falling at home to Notre Dame on September 24. Since, UNC has allowed an average of 23 points per games, beating Virginia Tech at home and winning at Miami and Duke.

North Carolina has been ranked at least two weeks in each of the last two seasons, rising to No. 5 in 2020, and No. 10 in 2021.

UNC is back in action next Saturday when it hosts defending ACC champion Pittsburgh at Kenan Stadium for an 8 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.