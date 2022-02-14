UNC Names Media Center To Honor Woody Durham

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina Department of Athletics and the Rams Club are proud to announce the media and communications center adjacent to the Dean E. Smith Center will formally be named the Woody Durham Media and Communications Center.

The Durham family, led by Woody’s wife, Jean, and sons, Wes and Taylor, will be recognized at halftime of Wednesday’s (Feb. 16) men’s basketball game against Pittsburgh.

“This recognition for Woody has been so emotional for me,” says Jean Durham. “It’s totally unexpected, but I am so grateful. I greatly appreciate the family that made the gift to honor Woody’s memory. Knowing how loyal he was to “his” university, makes this honor even more special. I hope when fans walk by the media center and see his name, it will trigger a thought of Woody and a smile.”

“We are grateful to the University and the athletic department for this incredible honor,” says Wes and Taylor in a joint statement. “The generosity shown in naming this building after our dad forever ensures his incredible association with Carolina. He never took for granted the opportunity to represent his alma mater, but also the coaches and players that were central figures in his broadcasts. Nearly 11 years after his career ended, our family is continually reminded by fans of Carolina and the ACC how much his work meant to them.”

Wes is the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Atlanta Falcons, co-hosts a weekday morning show on the ACC Network with Mark Packer and calls games on the ACC Network. Taylor is the manager of business development and play-by-play voice of Elon Athletics.

“Woody loved his alma mater and the Tar Heels, and his work helped create generations of Tar Heel fans while setting a standard of excellence for every broadcast, story and highlight,’’ says Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “We tell the stories of our 800 student-athletes and 28 teams through multiple media platforms at our media and communications center, and it is fitting that the building is now named in Woody’s honor. As Woody liked to say, ‘Go where you go and do what you do.’”

Woody Durham passed away on March 7, 2018, from complications of primary progressive aphasia. He was the play-by-play voice of Carolina football and men’s basketball from 1971-2011. The Mebane, N.C., native grew up in Albemarle, N.C., and graduated from Carolina in 1963. He called 23 Tar Heel bowl games, 13 Final Fours and six NCAA championship games, including NCAA title-winning seasons in 1982, 1993, 2005 and 2009.

He won the North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year Award 13 times. He was also inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the Stanly County Sports Hall of Fame and the Mebane Sports Hall of Fame.

Durham received a distinguished service medal from the UNC General Alumni Association for outstanding service to the University and the alumni association; the William R. Davie Award, given by the UNC Board of Trustees to recognize extraordinary service to the University; the Skeeter Francis Award for special service to the Atlantic Coast Conference; the Russell Blunt Legends Award from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for being a true legend in athletics; the Lindsey Nelson Outstanding Sportscaster Award from the All-American Football Foundation; the Outstanding Service Award from the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Board of Visitors; a Priceless Gem from UNC Athletics; and a Distinguished Service Award from the NCHSAA.

"Tar Heel fans of all ages loved Woody and fondly remember his calls as the sounds of their youth, their time as Carolina students and for many years to follow,” says John Montgomery, executive director of the Rams Club. “We are grateful one of those admiring fans provided an extremely generous gift that allowed us to honor Woody in a very special way. He painted a picture over the radio for fans to remember 40 years of indelible moments and now the Woody Durham Media and Communications Center will continue to bring those plays and players to life for future generations of Tar Heel fans."



