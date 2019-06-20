UNC NBA Draft Projections
If projections across the board hold form for Thursday night’s NBA draft, three North Carolina Tar Heels will be selected in the first round and overnight become millionaires.
THI has scoured the mock draft universe and come up with an aggregate for each of the Tar Heels, and unless there are some major surprises, Coby White, Nassir Little and Cameron Johnson will hear their names called in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
In addition, while Luke Maye and Kenny Williams are not listed on any mock drafts, there’s an outside chance Maye could be selected in the second round, though projections don’t suggest that’s likely.
THI looked at nearly a dozen mock drafts, averaging the selection spots to come up with our aggregate. Among the mock drafts we reviewed are from CBA, NBADraft.net, ESPN, SI.com, The Athletic and The Ringer, among others.
Here is a quick look at where the Heels are slated to go and what the book is on them regarding their games:
Coby White, 6-foot-5, 191 Pounds
*Relentless scoring guard, excellent size for a “lead guard” who officially measured in at 6-4.75 while wearing basketball shoes. Faster than he is shifty. Effective in the open court and half-court sets. Solid defensively with terrific potential. In closing: Natural scorer in open court, has range on his shot and can drive to the rim; finishes through contact and is highly competitive.
Average Projection: 6.5, which puts him Phoenix at No. 6 and Chicago at No. 7.
Nassir Little, 6-foot-6, 224 Pounds
*Tantalizing combination of length and athletic ability, measured at the NBA Draft Combine with a wingspan of 7-1.25. Has speed and is explosive in the open court and in the lane. Has tremendous potential defensively with his ability to shift directions and that length. In closing: Physical attributes are all considered elite; Tremendous upside; can guard multiple positions.
Average Projection: 12.3, which puts him at No. 12 to Charlotte.
Cameron Johnson, 6-foot-9, 205 Pounds
*Terrific size and length for a wing, great shooter, uses pace on the floor well, moves well without the ball, measured at 6-8.5 in basketball shoes with a 6-10 wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine. Has room to improve defensively but his length and smarts will help him. In closing: Volume shooter who can score from anywhere; near-perfect form; excellent hands, quick hands and ready to help someone right away.
Average Projection: No. 23, which means he would go to Utah.
Luke Maye, 6-foot-8, 240 Pounds
*Great rebounder, solid shooter including from the perimeter, incredible work ethic, plays above perceived potential, good court vision, a bit slow defensively, especially laterally and doesn’t have great lift. Inclosing: Will play above his grade but must be in the right situation, as his deficiencies aren’t going to change and could keep him out of the league.
Projection: It’s unlikely Maye will be selected Thursday night, but he will get an opportunity with a team and will have to earn a camp invite by playing well in the summer league that starts soon.