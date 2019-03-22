COLUMBUS, OH – North Carolina escaped an early scare from Iona on Friday night with an 88-73 victory to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.

The Tar Heels trailed 38-33 at halftime but used a 25-7 run to open the second half to take control of the game and were never challenged again.

Five Heels scored in double figures led by Cam Johnson’s 21 points as well as 19 from Nassir Little and 16 from Luke Maye.

The top seed in the Midwest Region, UNC improved to 28-6 while No. 16 seed Iona ended its season at 17-16.

Here is what seven Tar Heels had to say after the gane: