UNC NCAA Tournament Notes & Hubert Davis Quotes
North Carolina is the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will face No. 9 seed Marquette on Thursday in Fort Worth, TX, as the 2022 NCAA Tournament field was unveiled Sunday evening.
The following are some UNC-related NCAA Tournament notes and a few quotes from UNC Coach Hubert Davis about his thoughts as his first team made the field, the matchup, and more:
Notes
• North Carolina is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 52nd time, the second-most tournament berths all-time.
• Carolina is a No. 8 seed for the fifth time and the second season in a row (1990, 2000, 2013, 2021, 2022).
• Carolina beat No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranked Oklahoma as an eight seed in the second round in 1990 (Hubert Davis was a sophomore on that UNC team).
• Carolina advanced to the Final Four in 2000 as a No. 8 seed.
• Carolina is 126-48 in the NCAA Tournament, the second-most wins all-time.
• Carolina is first all-time with 20 Final Fours, second in NCAA history in appearances (52), games (174), wins (126) and winning percentage (.724) and is third in championships (6).
• Carolina is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth for the first time. Fort Worth is the seventh different city in Texas in which the Tar Heels will be playing in the NCAA Tournament (Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio).
• Carolina is 7-7 in previous NCAA Tournament games in the state of Texas.
• Carolina is 1-1 against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Marquette in Newark in the 2011 Sweet 16 and losing in the 1977 championship game in Atlanta.
• Carolina is 4-2 all-time against Marquette. The Golden Eagles came to Chapel Hill last February in a game added to the schedule due to Covid-related cancellations and beat the Tar Heels, 83-70. Prior to that, UNC had four in a row since the ’77 Final Four.
Hubert Davis Says...
Q: What were your emotions leading up to your first Selection Sunday as the head coach?
DAVIS: “It was really emotional. It's been a great year, and it's been a long year. Some people think Carolina being in the NCAA Tournament is a given, but it isn't. I am so proud of what these players have done, they've earned the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. Their commitment to each other and our program has earned them that chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament.”
Q: What do you like about playing in the NCAA Tournament?
DAVIS: “I love the urgency and the seriousness of a do-or-die situation. I love the atmosphere of having a chance to win a national championship. I love the competition of playing against the best teams in the country. I love the opportunity to play against different teams you've never seen before. All those things. You go through the ups and downs throughout the year and to have an opportunity to keep playing is really special.”
Q: What do you like about your team?
DAVIS: “I like this group’s fight, our perseverance, togetherness, toughness, and I like the urgency we have to be the best we can be right now. It's the healthiest and most together our team has been all season. I’m excited to see us play this week. Even though we played in the NCAA Tournament last year, everything was just different with Covid.
“With the exception of Armando (Bacot) and Leaky (Black), everybody else got to truly experience Carolina Basketball for the first time this year. Now, everyone other than Leaky, who was a freshman when we played in the Sweet 16, will get to experience a real NCAA Tournament. I'm just really excited about that opportunity for them.”