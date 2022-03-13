UNC NCAA Tournament Notes & Hubert Davis Quotes

North Carolina is the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will face No. 9 seed Marquette on Thursday in Fort Worth, TX, as the 2022 NCAA Tournament field was unveiled Sunday evening. The following are some UNC-related NCAA Tournament notes and a few quotes from UNC Coach Hubert Davis about his thoughts as his first team made the field, the matchup, and more:

Notes

• North Carolina is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 52nd time, the second-most tournament berths all-time. • Carolina is a No. 8 seed for the fifth time and the second season in a row (1990, 2000, 2013, 2021, 2022). • Carolina beat No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranked Oklahoma as an eight seed in the second round in 1990 (Hubert Davis was a sophomore on that UNC team). • Carolina advanced to the Final Four in 2000 as a No. 8 seed. • Carolina is 126-48 in the NCAA Tournament, the second-most wins all-time. • Carolina is first all-time with 20 Final Fours, second in NCAA history in appearances (52), games (174), wins (126) and winning percentage (.724) and is third in championships (6). • Carolina is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth for the first time. Fort Worth is the seventh different city in Texas in which the Tar Heels will be playing in the NCAA Tournament (Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio). • Carolina is 7-7 in previous NCAA Tournament games in the state of Texas. • Carolina is 1-1 against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Marquette in Newark in the 2011 Sweet 16 and losing in the 1977 championship game in Atlanta. • Carolina is 4-2 all-time against Marquette. The Golden Eagles came to Chapel Hill last February in a game added to the schedule due to Covid-related cancellations and beat the Tar Heels, 83-70. Prior to that, UNC had four in a row since the ’77 Final Four.

Hubert Davis Says...