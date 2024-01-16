CHAPEL HILL - Fans now have the opportunity to purchase licensed merchandise representing more than 200 University of North Carolina student-athletes from all 28 Tar Heel teams through the UNC NIL Store via the INFLCR Exchange.

Every Tar Heel student-athlete has been offered the opportunity to join the store, which is powered by Campus Ink. The site, which is part of the NIL Store network, features a digital locker room for each student-athlete that includes a collection of personalized core products featuring t-shirts, crews and hoodies. The merchandise includes individual name and jersey numbers of participating student-athletes.

Tar Heel athletes earn industry-leading payouts on every item sold from their respective locker rooms.

The UNC NIL Store will be continuously onboarding new athletes, while dropping custom merchandise throughout the year to capture the biggest Tar Heel moments. All merchandise is officially licensed by UNC.

UNC is the latest to join a network of NIL Store schools that includes Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, LSU, Duke, Penn State, Mizzou, Maryland, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, UConn, Iowa State, Florida State, Northwestern, Rutgers and more.





ABOUT CAMPUS INK AND THE NIL STORE

Backed by Mark Cuban, Campus Ink expanded into the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) space in 2021 and launched the NIL Store, which serves as a merchandising solution for student-athletes and schools across the country. The NIL Store operates with the firm belief that every student-athlete has an opportunity to capitalize on their NIL and should earn industry-leading payouts. Campus Ink was founded in 1947 on the campus of the University of Illinois and was reimagined in 2015 with an office in downtown Chicago and a production facility in Urbana, Ill., where the company handles all of its own production and fulfillment.





ABOUT INFLCR

INFLCR, available on Teamworks’ Operating System for Sports™, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for elite sports organizations. The INFLCR athlete app educates student-athletes, coaches and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment. Powered by our best-in-class content delivery engine, student-athletes can easily access and share content with their fans. INFLCR’s Local & Global Exchange help companies of all sizes easily find, communicate with, pay, and report NIL transactions with student-athletes, maximizing their NIL earning potential and streamlining reporting for their institution and personal tax returns.