UNC Not Alone With Small Commitment List For 2023

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina isn’t alone with just one committed prospect in its football recruiting class of 2023.

In fact, the Tar Heels are one of nine Power 5 programs to have just one pledge so far. Five P5 programs don’t have any yet, including Virginia and Georgia Tech, both of which are in the ACC Coastal Division along with UNC.

This is a trend, Carolina Coach Mack Brown says, and it is happening almost everywhere.

There are a few outliers: Arkansas has 11 commitments and Texas Tech a whopping 15, but they are the only P5 programs with double-digit numbers of commits for the class of 2023.

“I’ve looked at it because I like to get them all committed in February,” Brown said during a press conference Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. “That’s been my deal, and right now it’s slower.

“I think in studying it’s slower across the country and people are wanting since COVID is out of the way, they’re actually getting to go take unofficial visits. And it seems like everybody wants to take an unofficial visit then they want to take an official visit before they make their decision. I think a lot of people will be making decisions in May and June.”

Tad Hudson, a 3-star quarterback who attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, announced for the Tar Heels on July 31 last summer, not long after UNC held its annual summer cookout that precedes the start of fall camp. Since then, nothing.

In looking around the nation, in addition to the 14 programs with one or no commits, ten have two commits, and ten more have just three. There are 64 teams in Power 5 leagues, plus if you include Notre Dame and BYU as P5 programs, that makes 66. So, 34 of the 66 power programs have three or fewer commits, and May is nearly a week away.