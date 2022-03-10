UNC Notes Heading Into ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
BROOKLYN, NY – North Carolina will open play in the 2022 New York Life ACC Tournament on Thursday night at 9:30 versus Virginia, after the Cavaliers knocked off Louisville on Wednesday night.
UNC comes in as the No. 3 overall seed, though it finished tied with Notre Dame for second in the ACC with 15-5 records. Carolina is 23-8 overall, and has won five consecutive games and 11 of its last 13. UNC has also won five straight games away from Chapel Hill.
In fact, the Tar Heels are 8-3 in true road games, but are 0-3 in neutral site games, having lost to Purdue and Tennessee in Connecticut in November, and to Kentucky in Las Vegas in December.
UVA finished 12-8 in ACC play earning the No. 6 seed, and comes into this contest 19-12 overall and nearing the NCAA Tournament fence. A win over the Tar Heels could put the Wahoos into the field.
UNC defeated Virginia, 74-58, in Chapel Hill on Jan. 8. Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot scored 29 points and grabbed 22 rebounds that afternoon. The point total was matched a week later in a win over Georgia Tech and remains a career-high for the 6-foot-10 Tar Heel. In addition, the 22 boards is also a career-high, matching his output in a win at Louisville a few weeks after the UVA game.
The Cavaliers got earned a 51-50 victory over Louisville here at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.
UNC ACC Tournament Notes
• The Tar Heels have won 18 ACC Tournament titles and played in the championship game 35 times.
• UNC’s championships were won in 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1989, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2008 and 2016. Side note: Going back to the 1999 ACC Tournament, UNC has won just three titles in the last 24 years after winning nine in the 24-year span from 1975 to 1998.
• The Tar Heels are 104-49, including 47-13 in the quarterfinals.
• Carolina is second in wins (104), second in championships (18) and first in championship game appearances (35).
• Carolina is 13-8 as the No. 3 seed. The Tar Heels won the 1997 ACC Tournament in Greensboro as the No. 3 seed.
• The Tar Heels have won at least one game in each of the last seven ACC Tournaments.
UNC In Brooklyn
• Carolina is 4-2 in ACC Tournament games in Brooklyn.
• The top-seeded Tar Heels went 1-1 in 2017, defeating Miami in the quarterfinals and losing to Duke in the semifinals.
• In 2018, No. 6 seed Carolina beat Syracuse, No. 3 Miami and No. 2 Duke to reach the championship game, where No. 1 Virginia won the title, 71-63.
• Carolina is 6-3 all-time in Brooklyn. In addition to the 4-2 record in the Barclays Center in two previous ACC Tournaments, Carolina went 1-1 against the Crescent Athletic Club, defeating the home team in 1925 and losing in 1935.
• In December 2015, the Tar Heels beat UCLA in the Barclays Center in the CBS Sports Classic. • Carolina is 42-24 in Brooklyn and Manhattan, which includes games in two different Madison Square Gardens, the Barclays Center, the Crescent Athletic Club and the New York Athletic Club.
UNC's New York/New Jersey Ties
• Carolina head coach Hubert Davis was the first-round draft pick by the New York Knicks in 1992. Davis played four seasons with the Knicks. In 1994, he was the team’s fourth-leading scorer behind Patrick Ewing, John Starks and Charles Oakley as the Knicks advanced to Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
• Numerous Tar Heel players and coaches have New York/New Jersey roots. What follows is a partial list of players from the metropolitan area and some of their notable accomplishments:
Cole Anthony, New York City, 2020 NBA first round draft pick, Orlando
Jimmy Black, Bronx, starting point guard 1982 NCAA champions
Pete Brennan, Brooklyn, starting forward 1957 NCAA champions, 1958 ACC Player of the Year
Larry Brown, Long Beach, Naismith Hall of Fame, NBA and NCAA champion coach, gold medalist player
Bill Chamberlain, New York City, 1971 NIT MVP
Ed Cota, Brooklyn, starting point guard on 1997, 1998 and 2000 Final Four teams
Billy Cunningham, Brooklyn, Naismith Hall of Famer, NBA 50 Greatest Players, NBA champion player and coach Bob Cunningham, Bronx, starting forward, 1957 NCAA champions
RJ Davis, White Plains, currently starting guard, fourth-leading scorer, second in assists
Matt Doherty, East Meadow, N.Y., starting small forward 1982 NCAA champions, UNC head coach 2000-03
Eddie Fogler, Flushing, played in three Final Fours, national coach of the year at Wichita State
Bobby Gersten, Long Beach, 1939-42
Danny Green, North Babylon, 2009 NCAA champions, three-time NBA champion with San Antonio, Toronto and the L.A. Lakers
Michael Jordan, Brooklyn, six-time NBA champion, two-time gold medalist, 1982 NCAA champion, ESPN’s Greatest Athlete of the 20th Century. (Note: Jordan mostly grew up in Wilmington, NC)
Tom Kearns, Bergenfield, N.J., starting point guard, 1957 NCAA champions
Mitch Kupchak, Brentwood, 1976 Olympian, ACC Player of the Year, multiple NBA championships as player and executive
York Larese, New York City, three-time All-ACC, All-America Frank McGuire, New York City, head coach of the undefeated 1957 NCAA champions
Doug Moe, Brooklyn, longtime NBA head coach
Mike O’Koren, Jersey City, N.J., three-time All-America, longtime NBA player and coach
Sam Perkins, Brooklyn and Latham, three-time All-America, starting center 1982 NCAA champions, 17-year NBA veteran
Derrick Phelps, Queens, starting point guard, 1993 NCAA champions
Joe Quigg, Brooklyn, made game-winning free throws in 1957 NCAA title game vs. Kansas
Brian Reese, Bronx, starting small forward, 1993 NCAA champions
Lennie Rosenbluth, Bronx, 1957 National Player of the Year, leading scorer 1957 undefeated NCAA champions
Charlie Scott, New York City, Naismith Hall of Famer, All-America, ACC Athlete of the Year, gold medalist, ABA Rookie of the Year and NBA champion
Kenny Smith, Queens, 1987 Basketball Times Player of the Year, two-time NBA champion
Pat Sullivan, Bogota, N.J.; 1993 NCAA champions, Carolina’s director of recruiting, nearly 20 years on NBA coaching staffs
Donnie Walsh, Riverdale, longtime NBA executive
*Many of these notes are courtesy of UNC Athletics.