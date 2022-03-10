UNC Notes Heading Into ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

BROOKLYN, NY – North Carolina will open play in the 2022 New York Life ACC Tournament on Thursday night at 9:30 versus Virginia, after the Cavaliers knocked off Louisville on Wednesday night.

UNC comes in as the No. 3 overall seed, though it finished tied with Notre Dame for second in the ACC with 15-5 records. Carolina is 23-8 overall, and has won five consecutive games and 11 of its last 13. UNC has also won five straight games away from Chapel Hill.

In fact, the Tar Heels are 8-3 in true road games, but are 0-3 in neutral site games, having lost to Purdue and Tennessee in Connecticut in November, and to Kentucky in Las Vegas in December.

UVA finished 12-8 in ACC play earning the No. 6 seed, and comes into this contest 19-12 overall and nearing the NCAA Tournament fence. A win over the Tar Heels could put the Wahoos into the field.

UNC defeated Virginia, 74-58, in Chapel Hill on Jan. 8. Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot scored 29 points and grabbed 22 rebounds that afternoon. The point total was matched a week later in a win over Georgia Tech and remains a career-high for the 6-foot-10 Tar Heel. In addition, the 22 boards is also a career-high, matching his output in a win at Louisville a few weeks after the UVA game.

The Cavaliers got earned a 51-50 victory over Louisville here at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.