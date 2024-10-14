UNC Offensive Breakdown From Loss to Yellow Jackets

North Carolina did plenty right on offense Saturday against Georgia Tech, though it wasn’t enough in the 41-34 loss to the Yellow Jackets at Kenan Stadium.

UNC carved out 417 total yards, had 201 on the ground, good for a 5.9 average, which includes three sacks for minus-21 yards.

Yet, the Tar Heels lost their fourth consecutive game overall this season, and a fourth straight to Tech. UNC us now 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC, while the Jackets improved to 5-2 and 3-2.

Here is our offensive breakdown of Carolina’s performance in the loss:



