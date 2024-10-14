UNC Offensive Breakdown From Loss to Yellow Jackets

in other news
Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but
3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech
CHAPEL HILL - Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from UNC's 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill.
Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but
Inside The Game UNC Falls 41-34 to Georgia Tech
CHAPEL HILL – A pair of four-game losing streaks are now saddled on North Carolina’s lap after the Tar Heels lost at
THI Podcast: Rest In Peace, Tylee Craft.
CHAPEL HILL – In this special edition of a THI Podcast, Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss the passing of North
in other news
Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but
3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech
CHAPEL HILL - Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from UNC's 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill.
Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but
North Carolina did plenty right on offense Saturday against Georgia Tech, though it wasn’t enough in the 41-34 loss to the Yellow Jackets at Kenan Stadium.
UNC carved out 417 total yards, had 201 on the ground, good for a 5.9 average, which includes three sacks for minus-21 yards.
Yet, the Tar Heels lost their fourth consecutive game overall this season, and a fourth straight to Tech. UNC us now 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC, while the Jackets improved to 5-2 and 3-2.
Here is our offensive breakdown of Carolina’s performance in the loss:
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- TE
- WR
- RB
- OLB
- TE
- DT
- OT