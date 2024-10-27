UNC Offensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia

Victory was sweet for North Carolina on Saturday in Charlottesville, as the Tar Heels clobbered Virginia, 41-14, on an afternoon so much went right on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Tar Heels ran the ball well in stretches and Jacolby Criswell had his best passing day of the season, as he continue to show progress each week.

UNC ended a four-game losing streak with the win evening its record to 4-4 overall and improving to 1-3 in the ACC. UVA fell to 4-4 and 2-3.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s offensive performance against the Cavaliers: