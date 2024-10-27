UNC Offensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia

in other news
AJ: Perspective, Exhale, Restart, Dominate, Celebrate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – There was joy in the land of Thomas Jefferson on Saturday.Nestled the foothills of the Blue Ridge
A Tip, a Pick, and an 84-Yard Burst by Ritzie Into the End Zone
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Considering that J.J. Jones had already caught two touchdown passes on the afternoon, one in
'The Butcher' Effect: 10 sacks, 7 Rushing Yards, and a Victory
‘The Butcher’ Effect: 10 sacks, 7 Rushing Yards Allowed, and a Victory CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Four words from Kaimon
Inside The Game: UNC's 27-Point Victory at Virginia
*UNC was without tight end Bryson Nesbit, who is out indefinitely, but also we learned right before kickoff
3 Things From UNC's 41-14 Rout At Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Jacob and AJ break down Carolina's 41-14 rout over UVA on our latest 3 Things podcast.
in other news
AJ: Perspective, Exhale, Restart, Dominate, Celebrate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – There was joy in the land of Thomas Jefferson on Saturday.Nestled the foothills of the Blue Ridge
A Tip, a Pick, and an 84-Yard Burst by Ritzie Into the End Zone
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Considering that J.J. Jones had already caught two touchdown passes on the afternoon, one in
'The Butcher' Effect: 10 sacks, 7 Rushing Yards, and a Victory
‘The Butcher’ Effect: 10 sacks, 7 Rushing Yards Allowed, and a Victory CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Four words from Kaimon
Victory was sweet for North Carolina on Saturday in Charlottesville, as the Tar Heels clobbered Virginia, 41-14, on an afternoon so much went right on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Tar Heels ran the ball well in stretches and Jacolby Criswell had his best passing day of the season, as he continue to show progress each week.
UNC ended a four-game losing streak with the win evening its record to 4-4 overall and improving to 1-3 in the ACC. UVA fell to 4-4 and 2-3.
Here is a breakdown of UNC’s offensive performance against the Cavaliers:
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- RB
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE
- OG