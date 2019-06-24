UNC Offers 2020 SF Earl Timberlake
Word leaked out on social media Monday afternoon that North Carolina had offered a full scholarship to 4-star, class of 2020 6-foot-6 small forward Earl Timberlake. The smooth guard/forward who att...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news