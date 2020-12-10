TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Offers 2022 PF De'Ante Green

UNC Offers 2022 PF De'Ante Green
THI has learned that North Carolina has offered 4-star class of 2022 power forward De’Ante Green, who attends Christ School in Arden, NC.
Green, who is 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, has also been offered by Kansas, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and many others.
The No. 85 player in the class nationally, Green averaged 14.8 points and five rebounds per game last season while shooting 53 percent from the field. His team has played just one game so far this season.
In October, THI reached out to basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw to learn more about Green’s game. Shaw, who also works for Absolute Basketball Company, NCPreps.com and PalmettoPreps.com, has seen Green play multiple times and offered his take on the junior’s game:
"De'Ante Green's comfort level shooting the ball provides matchup problems. That kind of size and skill set pulls bigs away from the rim. He catches the ball on balance and immediately faces he rim. He has the ability to play downhill from there. He also has a consistent and high release point. He can also push the ball on the break and get the defensive on his heels. He also makes good decisions on the break. He also has a nice jump hook on the block over his left shoulder.
"He has a nice size and skill combination is unique. He is listed at 6-foot-9, and it is advantageous for him to have ability to put the ball on the floor, have the ability to score the ball and shoot the ball from multiple levels of the floor as well. That allows him to take advantage of smaller guys on the block and bigger guys on the perimeter. He can also feel his way through the game and find out where these mismatches are. He also has incredible confidence in handling the ball."
Green is the sixth member of the class of 2022 offered by Roy Williams and the Tar Heels.