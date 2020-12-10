TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Offers 2022 PF De'Ante Green

THI has learned that North Carolina has offered 4-star class of 2022 power forward De’Ante Green, who attends Christ School in Arden, NC.

Green, who is 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, has also been offered by Kansas, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and many others.

The No. 85 player in the class nationally, Green averaged 14.8 points and five rebounds per game last season while shooting 53 percent from the field. His team has played just one game so far this season.

In October, THI reached out to basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw to learn more about Green’s game. Shaw, who also works for Absolute Basketball Company, NCPreps.com and PalmettoPreps.com, has seen Green play multiple times and offered his take on the junior’s game:



