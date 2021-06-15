UNC Offers 4-Star 2023 PF Gregory Jackson

Gregory Jackson, a 4-star power forward who attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC, has been offered by North Carolina, he announced Tuesday night on Twitter. It is the second one handed out by UNC to prospects from the class of 2023. At 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, Jackson is ranked the No. 26 overall prospect nationally in the class and has also been offered by Syracuse, South Carolina, Clemson, and Georgetown, among others.

Unconfirmed reports Tuesday night indicated Jackson was also offered at some point during the day and evening by Maryland, LSU, and Tennessee, and that Duke had also reached out to him. Tuesday was the first day coaches could directly call prospects from the class of 2023, and apparently Jackson had plenty of activity all day and into the night. Jackson has been on several unofficial visits over the last week, most recently reportedly at South Carolina, which is near his home. He attended Gamecocks Coach Frank Martin’s camp earlier in the month, as well.

Gregory Jackson Highlights