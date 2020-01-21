At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Keels has also been offered by Villanova, Florida, Georgetown and Pittsburgh, among others He’s rated the No. 32 overall prospect in the class and No. 8 at his position.

“Keels is a big bodied, jumbo wing with skill. Really like him as a efficient shooter and scorer with an old-school feel to his game. He won’t blow you away with athleticism or cat quickness. But he gets the job done and is just very under control, fundamentally sound and solid. Love the elements of toughness and physicality that he has too

“Like this offer. I see Keels as a McDonalds All American type, even if his ranking doesn’t reflect it yet. One of the two best juniors in Virginia.”