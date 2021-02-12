TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Offers 4-Star Wing Justin Taylor

"I've been watching them forever now,” he said. “I was a big fan of them when I was younger. I used to watch a lot of their games obviously; all of their National Championship runs, and different players in the past. Coby White was one previous one I got to watch a lot.

THI ran a piece on Taylor just last week, and he spoke extensively about the UNC program.

Taylor, who is 6-foot-6, 205 pounds and attends St. Anne’s-Belfield High School, is rated the No. 69 overall prospect nationally in the class and is No. 17 at his position. Among hi 17 offers include from Virginia, Syracuse, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Maryland, NC State, and Butler.

“I see Coach Williams as a Hall of Famer, so obviously he will have a lot of basketball knowledge. His basketball resume kind of speaks for itself. It's a historic program there. That's definitely the feeling for me."

Taylor enjoys the way the Tar Heels play and sees himself fitting in if he were to end up in Chapel Hill.

"I would say mainly a two or three, a shooting guard or small forward position,” Taylor said. “I think I can guard the one through four. I can bring the ball up the floor sometimes. But I would say mainly the two or three position, so shooting guard."

So, what does UNC like about Taylor?

"They obviously play with a lot of pace, so they like how I can space the floor out with my shooting, and my versatility also, and my length,” he said. “I can be a scorer for them, run the floor well, and open up the floor with my shooting ability. I think that is important to them."



