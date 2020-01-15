“In my opinion, Holmgren is one of the best two players in American in his class. When you have a guy who is a true 7 footer and can dribble, pass and shoot as ell as he can, he is very difficult to guard. Most people will look at Holmgren and see that he is super skinny and assume that he is not aggressive. However, Holmgren is actually very assertive and aggressive and is a tremendous rim protector who leaps effortlessly.

“He plays more like a modern European big man than an American one, and I think he’s a sure-fire pro prospect because his fluidity and skill level is off the charts. This is also a guy who’s done quite well against incoming UNC big man Day’Ron Sharpe, and the list of people who can say that is very short.”