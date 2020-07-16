TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Offers 5-Star PF Jabari Smith

Smith, who is 6-foot-9 and 195 pounds, is rated the No. 4 overall prospect nationally in the class, and among his other offers are from Tennessee, Florida State, Florida, Auburn and LSU.

“We loved Smith the first time we laid eyes on him. A long, rangy 6-foot-9 forward who really excels as a face-up, attacking style power forward. He likes to slash to the basket in isolated sets and moves his feet really well to get around and maneuver in close to the basket. He's also a terrific athlete who runs the court supremely well, finishes high above the rim and he has ferocity when he goes to the rim.

“Smith is also a nice shot-blocker with bounce and timing and above average rebounder.

"Now, having said all of those things, Smith has an advanced skill set as well. He has touch on his short and mid-range jumper. He puts the ball on the floor cleanly for a player of his size and he has footwork and pivot moves in the paint. He'll need to get stronger but he plays with confidence and shows signs of toughness against elite competition. He's your basic new-age power forward who can play outside and inside, and he looks the part of a top-5 player in the nation.”



