UNC Offers 5-Star SG Zion Cruz

North Carolina has offered 5-star class of 2022 shooting guard Zion Cruz, Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy reported Wednesday afternoon. Cruz, who is 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, attends The Patrick School in Jersey City, NJ. He is rated the No. 19 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022 and is the No. 5 player in the nation at his position. Among Cruz’s many other offers are from Louisville, Syracuse, Indiana, Iowa, Florida State, Ohio State, and Auburn. Cruz also plays for the EYBL AAU team PSA Cardinals, which is led by legendary Terrence “Munch” Williams, who has sent more than 100 players to Division One colleges. THI recently spoke at length with Williams about Cruz.

"I think Zion is a three-level scorer. His size as a combo guard at 6-5 separates him sometimes from his peers. Over the years he's gone from one of those big-time athletes that you see as a freshman to a more rounded offensive weapon. He's making the right reads. He's making the right plays, but the thing that sticks out is his shot making ability and not shot taking. He's able to make hard, contested pull-up jumpers. He's able to make long three's, and obviously he finishes at the rim with the best of them. "So his scoring prowess has been on display and has been really versatile. He can get to spots, and he's not a kid that uses a ton of dribbles to get to those spots which is good because you want to be efficient with every dribble you use, especially at the college level. I think he's shown a lot of versatility to his offensive prowess."

Sisk Says:

“Hubert Davis is setting a recruiting pattern. He is being aggressive with offers while still doing his due diligence. Just as with Kyle Filipowski, the staff showed lots of interest before offering, so this was no surprise. Cruz is one of the best guards in the 2022 class. Along with others like Dereck Lively and Jalen Washington, Davis is showing his willingness to mix it up for elite talent. Expect to see Davis and his staff running deep at the Peach Jam for all of the PSA Cardinals games.”

Zion Cruz Highlights