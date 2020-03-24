News More News
UNC Offers Class Of 2022 Point Guard Jaden Bradley

Roy Williams and UNC have extended an offer to class of 2022 PG Jaden Bradley, the player announced Tuesday night.
Roy Williams and UNC have extended an offer to class of 2022 PG Jaden Bradley, the player announced Tuesday night. (Rivals.com)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
North Carolina has offered class of 2022 point guard Jaden Bradley, he announced Tuesday evening on social media.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder, who attends the Cannon School in Charlotte, NC, has also been offered by Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn and Maryland among many others. He’s rather the No. 8 overall prospect in the nation in his class.

Clint's Take

“This big time sophomore from the Charlotte area is one of the state, and the nation’s top lead guards. Only a sophomore, the speedy scoring guard stands 6-4 and really commands the floor. I haven’t seen as much of him as I would like, because he is only a sophomore, but what I did see was that he’s an accomplished playmaker who can facilitate and score.”


Jaden Bradley Highlights

