The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder, who attends the Cannon School in Charlotte, NC, has also been offered by Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn and Maryland among many others. He’s rather the No. 8 overall prospect in the nation in his class.

“This big time sophomore from the Charlotte area is one of the state, and the nation’s top lead guards. Only a sophomore, the speedy scoring guard stands 6-4 and really commands the floor. I haven’t seen as much of him as I would like, because he is only a sophomore, but what I did see was that he’s an accomplished playmaker who can facilitate and score.”



