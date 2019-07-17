D.J. Steward has been offered a scholarship by North Carolina, the 4-star class of 2020 shooting guard announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Steward is rated the No. 35 overall player in the class, including the No. 11 player at his position. He’s also been offered by Louisville, Maryland, Arizona, Florida, Duke, Indiana and many others. The Duke offer was extended several days ago.