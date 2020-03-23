UNC Offers Dontrez Styles
North Carolina has offered 4-star class of 2021 small forward Dontrez Styles, he announced Monday night on Twitter.
Styles, who attends Kinston (NC) High School and is 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, has also been offered by Georgetown, Maryland, N.C. State and Pittsburgh, among others.
“You know about the history of UNC basketball, so yeah, it’s great being recruited by a historic program,” Styles told THI.
Styles is rated the No. 58 overall prospect nationally in his class, including the No. 12 player at his position.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina 🐏 pic.twitter.com/1FAKEkLIFh— Dontrez Styles (@D_styles4) March 23, 2020
Clint Says:
“We have been tracking this one for a while and knew it was close. And now the Kinston forward has that coveted Tar Heel offer from Roy Williams.
“I have watched Styles about four times and he’s the biggest player on the Vikings squad so he plays inside a lot. But I think he’s a wing forward in college. He’s a tough son of a gun, plays with physicality and really rebounds it well. Loves to attack the basket off the dribble since slashing is his best strength offensively. I like his utility approach and he exerts himself defensively. Styles is just an OK shooter and I think he’ll have to work to get better at that part of his game.”