Styles, who attends Kinston (NC) High School and is 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, has also been offered by Georgetown, Maryland, N.C. State and Pittsburgh, among others.

Styles is rated the No. 58 overall prospect nationally in his class, including the No. 12 player at his position.

“We have been tracking this one for a while and knew it was close. And now the Kinston forward has that coveted Tar Heel offer from Roy Williams.

“I have watched Styles about four times and he’s the biggest player on the Vikings squad so he plays inside a lot. But I think he’s a wing forward in college. He’s a tough son of a gun, plays with physicality and really rebounds it well. Loves to attack the basket off the dribble since slashing is his best strength offensively. I like his utility approach and he exerts himself defensively. Styles is just an OK shooter and I think he’ll have to work to get better at that part of his game.”



