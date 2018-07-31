Green, who is 6-5 and 185 pounds, has also been offered by Kansas, Arizona, Villanova, Oregon, Texas A&M and many others. Even though he just now got an offer, THI has reported multiple times mutual interest between Green and the Tar Heels. UNC will now make its move.

Green, whom UNC Coach Roy Williams spent a lot of time watching during the open evaluation period in April and then again some over the last few weeks, had consietently performed well enough the legendary coach decided to offer.

THI veteran basketball recruiting analyst Clint Jackson has had a sense for some time this was going to happen, and believes it was a great move by UNC because Green would fit in well with UNC's approach.

“I really like Josh Green,” Jackson said. “The Australian native plays an aggressive brand of basketball and really excels as a scorer who likes to attack. He's well built, at 6-5 and really shows out as a scorer. He's also a nice mid-range shooter who can create space with his dribble.”

And, as noted numerous times here, Green has a lot of interest in the tar Heels.

“He's a guy who has made it clear that he likes UNC and his high school coach initiated the recruitment because he felt Green would be a good fit," Jackson said. "I see Green as an immediate contributor at the highest level. I think he can play the two or the three.”