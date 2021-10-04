UNC Offers Local Class Of 2024 Forward Jarin Stevenson

North Carolina has offered class of 2024 power forward Jarin Stevenson, who attends Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, NC.

Stevenson, whose mother, Nicole Walker Stevenson, played for Sylvia Hatchel at UNC, is 6-foot-8 and 185 pounds. His father, Jarod Stevenson, played at Richmond in the late 1990s. Stevenson unofficially visited UNC this past weekend.

Stevenson’s other reported offer is from Wake Forest.

He attended Northwood High School as a freshman, but when Seaforth opened, it drew from some of Northwood’s students, so Stevenson switched to the new school.



