UNC Offers Local Class Of 2024 Forward Jarin Stevenson
Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.
North Carolina has offered class of 2024 power forward Jarin Stevenson, who attends Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, NC.
Stevenson, whose mother, Nicole Walker Stevenson, played for Sylvia Hatchel at UNC, is 6-foot-8 and 185 pounds. His father, Jarod Stevenson, played at Richmond in the late 1990s. Stevenson unofficially visited UNC this past weekend.
Stevenson’s other reported offer is from Wake Forest.
He attended Northwood High School as a freshman, but when Seaforth opened, it drew from some of Northwood’s students, so Stevenson switched to the new school.
Rivals’ Jamie Shaw saw Stevenson play in the spring and came away impressed.
“The 6-foot-8 Stevenson is tracking as the top prospect in North Carolina’s 2024 class and has the look someone whose recruitment will reach a national level, soon,” Shaw wrote. “With his court vision, motor and understanding of how to score at each level, any college coach who watched the game was sure to highlight Stevenson’s name on the roster.”