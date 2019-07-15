UNC Offers Paolo Banchero
North Carolina has offered class of 2021 power forward Paolo Banchero, Rivals has confirmed.
Banchero, who attends O’Dea High School in Seattle, WA, is a 5-star prospect and rated the No. 4 overall player in the nation. At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Banchero has also been offered by Kansas, Oklahoma, Washington, Gonzaga and Duke among others.
Our Clint Jackson has seen Banchero play multiple times. Here are his thoughts about Banchero's game:
“Paolo is probably the best big man prospect that I’ve seen in his class. We watched him at USA Basketball and also recently at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Charlottesville. He is a big man who has the ability to play on the perimeter and away from the basket but is also very dominant on the block when he’s in the paint, as well.
“He has great size for his position as a true power forward, he also has a good clean handle and can navigate around defenders on the way to the basket. He can use both hands effectively inside, he’s a terrific rebounder and he plays a two-man pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll game very well.”
AGTG🙏🏾! After talking to coach Roy Williams I’m excited to be offered a scholarship from The University of North Carolina! #GoTarHeels 👣 #CarolinaSZN pic.twitter.com/d6FSwbNbCs— Paolo (Paul-Oh) (@Pp_doesit) July 15, 2019
Here is what Eric Bossi wrote Monday morning about Banchero after his stellar performances this past week:
"Why him?: Corey Evans and myself joked over text that Banchero might as well be called Steady Eddie. You can count on him showing up, playing hard, scoring at least 20 points, grabbing double digit rebounds and doing everything he can to keep his team in games. He just keeps getting better and he keeps remaining as reliable a player as there is in America.
"Recruitment: Banchero has heavy ties to hometown Washington and the Huskies are trying, but he is adamant that he's open and others are finally jumping in. Duke, Baylor Kentucky, Iowa State, Memphis,Tennessee and Washington State are just a few to decide to at least take a crack at him."