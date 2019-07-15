Banchero, who attends O’Dea High School in Seattle, WA, is a 5-star prospect and rated the No. 4 overall player in the nation. At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Banchero has also been offered by Kansas, Oklahoma, Washington, Gonzaga and Duke among others.

Our Clint Jackson has seen Banchero play multiple times. Here are his thoughts about Banchero's game:

“Paolo is probably the best big man prospect that I’ve seen in his class. We watched him at USA Basketball and also recently at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Charlottesville. He is a big man who has the ability to play on the perimeter and away from the basket but is also very dominant on the block when he’s in the paint, as well.

“He has great size for his position as a true power forward, he also has a good clean handle and can navigate around defenders on the way to the basket. He can use both hands effectively inside, he’s a terrific rebounder and he plays a two-man pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll game very well.”