At 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, Baldwin is rated the No. 3 overall prospect in the class and has also been offered by Duke, Florida, Wisconsin and Kansas State among many others.

THI basketball recruiting analyst Clint Jackson is quite fond of Baldwin’s game.

"I love Baldwin<' Jackson said. "He’s a versatile combo forward with an inside and outside game. Tremendous size and skill level. He really shoots it at a high level with range. And he can go coast to coast with a defensive rebound.

"He is one of the best five prospects in 2021 that I have seen. Some areas of improvement would be lateral defensive movement and strength."