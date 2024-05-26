WESTFIELD, IN -Cayden Boozer has made his mark in the basketball world to the extent he doesn't have to take a back seat to anybody.

He was instrumental in last summer's Peach Jam title in the 16U division. He catapulted of that season by standing out again for Columbus High out of Miami over the winter. They made a deep run toward the high school national championship, and made a major claim as the best non-national academy team in the country.

This spring has been no different. At the time of publication, the Nightrydas are in a three-way tie with the best record in the 17U division at 12-1. Through 13 games, Boozer is averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. His assist number leads the EYBL.

But quarterbacking the team from the point guard spot is what Boozer is known for the most. He is a big and physical at the one spot. He doesn't get hurried, and his IQ is through the roof. The Boozer's are an elite basketball family, and Cayden understands the game with the best of them. What is most impressive that the higher the stakes, the more control he takes of the game.

Jason Jordan recently wrote, "Boozer is the king of playing at his own pace, or, better yet, the pace that best suits the team given the situation. His IQ reads off the charts and his methodical approach leads his team to the winner’s circle in the end. Boozer puts up numbers, but even when they’re not eye popping, he’s impacting the game off the stat sheet, controlling tempo or making successful reads."

The EYBL is in Kansas City over the Memorial Day weekend for the fourth and final session of the spring. The Nightrydas are a perfect 3-0 so far with one game remaining each day on Sunday and Monday. Boozer combined for 27 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds Saturday which included 17 points in a narrow win over Team Why Not where he went 8 for 10 from the field.

Tar Heel Illustrated and several others from the national media spoke with Boozer last weekend in Indianapolis about his recruitment.

