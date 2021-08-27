 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Opening 2022 Season Versus Florida A&M
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-27 11:35:16 -0500') }} football Edit

UNC Opening 2022 Season Versus Florida A&M

The Tar Heels and Rattlers have moved their game from Sept. 17 next year to Aug. 27, UNC announced Friday.
The Tar Heels and Rattlers have moved their game from Sept. 17 next year to Aug. 27, UNC announced Friday. (FAMUsports.com)
UNC Athletics
UNC Athletics

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University have agreed to open the 2022 season in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 27. The match-up, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 17, will be the first meeting between the two universities.

Carolina enters the 2021 season continuing a remarkable turnaround that has seen the Tar Heels go from two wins in 2018 to the Orange Bowl in 2020. The '21 team will feature a Heisman candidate in quarterback Sam Howell, return 21 of 22 starters from the Orange Bowl, add a top-15 recruiting class and enters the season ranked ninth in the Coaches Poll and 10th in the AP Poll.

For up-to-date information on Carolina football, visit GoHeels.com/Football and follow us on Twitter (@TarHeelFootball), Instagram (@tarheelfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/TarHeelFootball).


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}