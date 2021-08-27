UNC Opening 2022 Season Versus Florida A&M

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University have agreed to open the 2022 season in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 27. The match-up, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 17, will be the first meeting between the two universities.

Carolina enters the 2021 season continuing a remarkable turnaround that has seen the Tar Heels go from two wins in 2018 to the Orange Bowl in 2020. The '21 team will feature a Heisman candidate in quarterback Sam Howell, return 21 of 22 starters from the Orange Bowl, add a top-15 recruiting class and enters the season ranked ninth in the Coaches Poll and 10th in the AP Poll.

For up-to-date information on Carolina football, visit GoHeels.com/Football




