TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Opens At No. 16 In AP Basketball Poll

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team is ranked No. 16 in the 2020-21 preseason Associated Press poll.

This is the 15th consecutive season in which UNC is ranked in the top 25 in the preseason poll. The Tar Heels have appeared in the preseason AP rankings in 50 of the last 55 seasons since 1966.

This is the 924th time Carolina is ranked in an AP poll, which is more than any other school in college basketball history (Kentucky is second with 919).

The Tar Heels have now been ranked at some point in 64 of 73 seasons in the history of the AP poll.

Last season, UNC was ranked ninth in the preseason poll and remained in the next five polls before falling out of the rankings for the first time since midway through the 2013-14 season.