UNC Opponents' Snapshop: Duke

We continue looking at each of UNC’s opponents, and today the focus is the Tar Heels’ second home opponent of the season, Duke. We spoke with Brian McLawhorn, the publisher of Devils Illustrated in the Rivals.com network:

Defensively, Duke is rebuilding its defensive front but could field one of the divisions better secondaries, though getting help up front will help that group a great deal.

So, heading into this season, Duke is flying well under the radar. Projected to finish last in the ACC Coastal Division, the Devils will usher in another new quarterback, but at least they have one of the ACC’s better running backs in Mataeo Durant.

Duke went 5-7 in 2019 and 209 last season, one in which the Blue Devils couldn’t stop many teams nor could they regularly move the ball. It was a clear departure from what had become the norm in Durham.

Duke football had a pretty good run going there for a while, as the Blue Devils played in six bowl games over a seven-year stretch from 2012 through 2018. But David Cutcliffe’s team has hit a recent downslide it hopes to fix this coming season.

Game Date: Oct. 2 in Chapel Hill

2020 Record: 2-9 overall, 1-9 ACC

2021 Offense FCS ranking: No. 80 overall (379.4 ypg); No. 72 rushing (156.7 ypg); No. 91 scoring (24.8 ppg)

2021 Defense FCS ranking: No. 98 overall (444.8 ypg); No. 108 rushing (213.2 ypg); No. 115 scoring (38.1 ppg).

Starters Returning: Offense 5, Defense 5.

Offensive strengths: There are a lot of questions marks when it comes to Duke’s offense, but running back isn’t one of them. Mataeo Durant is as talented as any back in the ACC, and if the Duke offensive line can open holes for him to run through, he’s a guy that can carry them throughout the season while quarterback Gunnar Holmberg adjusts to his new role as the starter.

Defensive strengths: Duke’s secondary should be a strength, as there is more depth and experience there than anywhere else on the defense. Then if we’re speaking individually, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is expected to be a force for the Blue Devils, which could make an otherwise inexperienced interior defensive line more effective than many anticipate.

Offensive concerns: As mentioned, there are a lot of questions with the offense and much if it falls to the quarterback position where Duke will be using a first-time starter, whether it’s Holmberg as expected or another young signal caller. Beyond that, how will the offensive line hold up? They really struggled at times last season, but there’s experience there and center Jack Wohlabaugh returns from an injury that kept him out last season, which is huge for this offensive line.

Defensive concerns: Outside of DeWayne Carter, Duke lost all of it’s key pieces along the defensive line, most notably on the edges with the both Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje being drafted into the NFL. Youth and inexperience will be counted on to fill those voids. As a whole, overall experienced depth is in short supply, so there’s concern there.

Overall: In spite of all the unknowns that exist with this team, there is one thing that is certain - and it’s the guys that return from last season’s debacle are focused on not allowing it to happen again. The team appears to be in a good place mentally, and I think that will be big for them as they entered last year feeling like the cards were stacked against them. It’s hard to say what this team can do in terms of wins, but I would expect them to be much more competitive than they were in 2020.



