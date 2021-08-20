UNC Opponents' Snapshot: Miami

The Hurricanes enter the season picked by the ACC media to finish right behind the Tar Heels in the Coastal Division, but quite a few national pundits have picked the Canes to win the division and as the more capable challenger to Clemson’s league supremacy.

There is no doubt Carolina will get the best Miami has to offer when the Canes visit, and whatever happens could add to what is building between the programs. In other words, it should be a lot of fun.

The Tar Heels are 2-0 under Mack Brown versus the Hurricanes the last two years, winning on a late touchdown two years ago and humiliating the Canes in their own building last December to the tune of a 62-26 rout. UNC running backs Michael Carter (308 yards) and Javonte Williams 236) set an FBS record by combining to run for 544 yards that afternoon, as the Tar Heels embarrassed Manny Diaz’s team.

When Miami visits North Carolina on Oct. 16, it very well could determine which team eventually represents the Coastal Division in the ACC championship game and could also be the next prong in what appears to be a brewing rivalry.

Game Date: Oct. 16 in Chapel Hill

2020 Record: 8-3 overall, 7-2 ACC

2020 Offense FCS ranking: No. 32 overall (439.8 ypg); No. 67 rushing (162.4 ypg); No. 26 scoring (34.0 ppg)

2020 Defense FCS ranking: No. 67 overall (408.4 ypg); No. 76 rushing (174.5 ypg); No. 51 scoring (27.0 ppg).

Starters Returning: Offense 10, Defense 9.

Note: Diaz was asked at the ACC Kickoff about the number of returning starters in the Coastal Division, and in particular with his team. Here’s his reply: “ I think that will be one of the storylines of the 2021 season because so many people return so much experience, at the end of the day does it really cancel out?

“What's been great from Miami's standpoint is having such an experienced team, some of the guys we brought with us here today for Media Day, is the off-season. How do we go through spring practice, through the workouts. Guys that are experienced but they came back for the right reasons, they want to see Miami win, and they want to set an example for the younger guys coming into our program which to me at Miami we've not always had. We've not always had really strong, veteran leadership that's been around long enough to influence or recruiting classes.

“I think with the senior class, the super senior class that we have, they can help not just transform Miami wins and losses this year but actually going forward.”





THI reached out to Gary Ferman, the publisher of the Rivals Miami site CaneSport.com, to get his take on the Hurricanes heading into the season:

Offensive Strengths: Miami’s offensive strength begins and ends with quarterback D’Eriq King if he is healthy. King had a good season last year and should be even better with a year in coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s system.

Defensive Strengths: Miami’s defensive strength is unquestionably its secondary. Georgia transfer Tyrique Stevenson should solidify the cornerback slot and Miami is loaded at safety with Bubba Bolden, Gurvan Hall, Amari Carter and newcomer James Williams.

Offensive Concerns: The main offensive concern for Miami is consistent offensive line play. It has been up and down for years. The good news is that the Hurricanes have a great deal of experience up front, which should pay dividends.

Defensive Concerns: The main defensive concern is linebacker. It’s kind of stunning really but Miami really does not have an established player at the position.

Overall: Miami’s outlook is pretty good simply because the ACC on paper is not an imposing conference. Alabama in the season opener will be a tough out, no question. But North Carolina has lost a lot of talent and there really is not another opponent that Miami will not likely be favored against.



