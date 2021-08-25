UNC Opponents' Snapshot: Georgia Tech

Last season was the first time these programs did not meet on the football field since 1979, which was right before Georgia Tech joined the ACC.

Collins inherited a program from Paul Johnson that was based on running the triple option, so he had to make wholesale changes in personnel and style. The school has given him a fairly long leash to complete this transition, but year three for any coach is vital.

The Tar Heels hope to take a team that is 3-0 and well-positioned to make a push at something special this season, while the Yellow Jackets want to show considerable progress in year three of the Geoff Collins era.

North Carolina’s second ACC road game of September is in Atlanta at Georgia Tech, but the game won’t be played at venerable Bobby Dodd Stadium. Instead, the Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets will square off inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the building with which Atlanta replaced the Georgia Dome.

Game Date: Sept. 25 in Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

2020 Record: 3-7 overall, 2-7 ACC

2020 Offense FCS ranking: No. 71 overall (389.9 ypg); No. 43 rushing (190.8 ypg); No. 95 scoring (23.9 ppg)

2020 Defense FCS ranking: No. 109 overall (459.3 ypg); No. 90 rushing (189.2 ypg); No. 109 scoring (36.8 ppg).

Starters Returning: Offense 6, Defense 6.





On where the offense is after two seasons of transitioning from the triple option: “We're excited about where we are. We had three true freshmen start for us on offense last year: Jordan Williams at offensive tackle, Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, Jeff Sims at quarterback. And just the growth and development they've made in our program since January is staggering.

“Dave Patenaude, our offensive coordinator, his office is about 10 yards away from mine. Over the last seven months, there's not been a day that I've walked past his office and Jeff Sims is not in that room, watching tape, studying the playbook, learning defenses, the rotation of coverages, where the pressure is coming, how to redirect the protections. Those things are huge.

“Then Jahmyr Gibbs, J.P. Mason, our running backs, both got nominated for the Doak Walker award. Well deserving for both of them. You also look at Jamious Griffin at running back, Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Georgia returns for us. Dontae Smith at running back as well does a tremendous job on special teams and as an explosive play-maker whenever he gets the ball in his hands. I think that combination is really good.

“The offensive line that Brent Key has recruited, developed, is in a position to help us take that next big step. I'm excited.”





On how getting two key defensive transfers have already helped that side of the ball: “We have Ace (from Maryland, Ayinde Ely), a linebacker, he'll be up here a little bit. 6'4", 235 pounds. The impact that he has made in our culture, our locker room. We had every single player in the organization vote for the captains for the spring game. The three that are here with me today were voted captain. Ace was one of them, who was a transfer from the Big Ten, just has done a tremendous job learning our culture, enhancing our culture, elevating it. Just a tremendous young man.

“Great player first and foremost, but an even better person in how he comes to work every single day. Has been phenomenal.

“We have another transfer from the Big Ten, Kyric McGowan from Northwestern, graduated from Northwestern University, played in two Big Ten Championship games, slot receiver, running back, wildcat, quarterback, kick returner, punt returner, all those things, and Kyric has done a masterful job, work ethic, attention to detail, what it takes to take that next step in our program and in our development. So I'm fired up that we have both those guys with us.”





On where things are with the program at this time: “It's an exciting time. We've got 14 new guys that came in in January. The way the culture is set up, how we approach our daily life in our organization, in our building, is completely set. They've done a great job bringing the guys in.

“Last year we had a bunch of true freshmen play. Starting quarterback Jeff Sims was a true freshmen. Jahmyr Gibbs started for us at right tackle. Jordan Williams started for us as a true freshmen. I think it was reranked as the eighth ranked recruiting class that played for us last year.

“This will be our second recruiting class full that will be reporting in two weeks, preseason camp. Just excited to get to work with them. Coach Caralla, our head strength coach, does a tremendous job with our guys, how we work, how we're developed. Just excited to be back on the grass with them.”



