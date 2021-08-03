UNC Opponents Snapshot: Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s brief stint in the ACC was rather successful, as the Fighting Irish outright won the regular season conference title with a 9-0 mark and placed quite a few players on the all-league team.

But the Irish are back to Independent status in 2021, which means they will face just five ACC clubs this fall, including an Oct. 30 home date with North Carolina, which will air in primetime on ABC.

Before the Tar Heels arrive in South Bend, though, Brian Kelly’s team has a lot of work to do. Fourteen players from last year’s team that lost in the CFP semifinals were either drafted or signed free agent deals with NFL teams. Notre Dame ranks No. 124 out of 127 FBS teams that played last season in returning production from the fall of 2020. So, Kelly’s task is considerable.

But this is Notre Dame, and the Irish certainly aren’t void of talent. THI continues looking at UNC’s opponents for the coming season. First, we are diving into the Tar Heels’ four nonconference opponents, then we will do the four ACC road opponents, and then the four ACC home opponents.

To learn more about the Irish, we asked Blue & Gold staff writer Patrick Engel to give us his thoughts about Notre Dame:



