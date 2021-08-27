UNC Opponents' Snapshot: Pitt

Pitt returns quarterback Kenny Pickett, plenty of skill guys are back, and the defense was outstanding a year ago and returns some parts as well, so this could be one of Carolina’s more challenging assignments of the season.

So, looking ahead to this year’s game, it is conceivable Pitt is ranked when Carolina visits on Thursday, Nov. 11. Add to it this will be UNC’s third game in 12 days elevates the challenge. The Heels visit Notre Dame on Oct. 30, host always-difficult Wake Forest on Nov. 6, and quickly head up to Pittsburgh for the Thursday affair.

Two years ago, UNC visited for a Nov. 14 game, again on a Thursday night. The Heels won the first two meetings but lost in 2019 in overtime. The last time Carolina played at Pitt on a Saturday was in 2013 on an afternoon then-freshman Ryan Switzer returned two punts for touchdowns.

The Tar Heels visited the Panthers in 2015 on a Thursday night. The game was on Oct. 29 and temperatures were below 40 degrees at kickoff. In 2017, the Heels were at Heinz Field on Nov. 9 in even chiller temperatures, as it was below 30 before the game ended.

Game Date: Nov. 11, Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field)

2020 Record: 6-5 overall, 5-5 ACC

2020 Offense FCS ranking: No. 79 overall (379.6 ypg); No. 111 rushing (119.9 ypg); No. 58 scoring (29.0 ppg)

2020 Defense FCS ranking: No. 20 overall (339.5 ypg); No. 3 rushing (93.5 ypg); No. 37 scoring (24.5 ppg).

Starters Returning: Offense 7, Defense 6.

THI reached out to Panther-Lair.com publisher Chris Peak to get the lowdown on Pitt.





Offensive strengths: Pitt's offense will be led by Kenny Pickett, the fifth-year senior quarterback who decided to return as a super senior. And Pickett will be working with Pitt's leading receiver and rusher from 2020, as well as three returning starters on the offensive line and a host of experienced players throughout the offense.

Defensive strengths: Pitt's defense has been built on strong recruiting from the past few years, so while the Panthers have to replace two All-America defensive ends and three starters from the secondary, they should be positioned to do so. And the linebacking corps returns everyone from 2020, which should position Pitt to have one of the strongest groups in the conference.

Offensive weaknesses: Pitt's biggest weakness on offense in 2020 was the rushing attack - it was one of the worst in the nation, let alone the ACC - and that group will have a lot to prove this season. Additionally, the Panthers had a major issue with dropped passes, which will need to improve in order to capitalize on Pickett's fourth year as starting quarterback.

Defensive weaknesses: The biggest hole on defense is just those areas where starters have to be replaced. Pitt has done well in recruiting defensive linemen and defensive backs, so the new starters should be able to fill those vacant starting jobs, but they might take a few games to settle in.

Overall: Pitt is going to need a big step forward from its offense, which has been the team's weakness each of the last two seasons and is directly responsible for multiple losses. If the Panthers are going to break through for nine or 10 wins in the 2021 regular season, it will be the result of an effective running game and strong, efficient play from Pickett and the receivers.



