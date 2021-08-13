UNC Opponents' Snapshot: Virginia
The 2020 season was one of adjustment for Bronco Mendenhall’s program at Virginia, as the Cavaliers learned to make do after the Bryce Perkins era, and while the Wahoos wobbled some, they also found a groove winning four of their last five games feeding momentum into the 2021 campaign.
That turn of positive play began with a 44-41 win over North Carolina, and showed the Cavs could be explosive at times on offense. So, what about this fall, what direction will it reveal the program is headed?
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong is back, and that’s a solid place to start, and so are seven other offensive starters. The Hoos have a challenging non-ACC schedule that includes a home games versus Illinois and Notre Dame and a trip to BYU, the latter two coming well into the season.
We spoke with Cavs Corner Publisher to get the lowdown on the Wahoos, so here is a look at UNC opponent Virginia:
Virginia Cavaliers
Game Date: Sept. 18 in Chapel Hill
2020 Record: 5-5 overall,4-5 ACC
2021 Offense FCS ranking: No. 42 overall (423.3 ypg); No. 66 rushing (162.7 ypg); No. 47 scoring (30.7 ppg)
2021 Defense FCS ranking: No. 96 overall (442.9 ypg); No. 37 rushing (138.5 ypg); No. 64 scoring (27.8 ppg).
Starters Returning: Offense 8, Defense 6.
Offensive strengths: “UVa returns a solid young QB with the most experienced O-line in the league, if not the country. They’ll miss Lavel Davis at WR (ACL injury in spring ball) but have a good nucleus of skill guys and a potential star in Dontayvion Wicks.”
Defensive strengths: “The Cavaliers have All-ACC LB Nick Jackson back in the middle and return several “super" seniors who opted to take the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year, including safety Joey Blount and D-lineman Mandy Alonso.”
Offensive concerns: “Without Davis, will the passing game be able to find the explosive gear it needs? That’s the biggest question mark, maybe even more than just what the traditional run game looks like now that there are no excuses whatsoever up front.”
Defensive concerns: “The secondary had a very rough 2020 and without Charles Snowden there to cause havoc off the edge and with Zane Zandier no longer manning the middle, how will that improve? The Hoos brought in two transfer DBs that have great potential but the biggest need is by far the biggest unknown: Stopping the pass.”
Overall: “Bronco Mendenhall’s blueprint for UVa’s roster has finally taken shape, buoyed greatly be the decision of a number of players to return for an additional year meaning this group should be better than it was last fall. That’s not just because they’re deeper but also should be more physical, which was a major issue for the 5-5 Cavaliers a season ago. The schedule is manageable but Virginia should be able to gain momentum again.”
- Brad Franklin