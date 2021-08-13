UNC Opponents' Snapshot: Virginia

The 2020 season was one of adjustment for Bronco Mendenhall’s program at Virginia, as the Cavaliers learned to make do after the Bryce Perkins era, and while the Wahoos wobbled some, they also found a groove winning four of their last five games feeding momentum into the 2021 campaign.

That turn of positive play began with a 44-41 win over North Carolina, and showed the Cavs could be explosive at times on offense. So, what about this fall, what direction will it reveal the program is headed?

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong is back, and that’s a solid place to start, and so are seven other offensive starters. The Hoos have a challenging non-ACC schedule that includes a home games versus Illinois and Notre Dame and a trip to BYU, the latter two coming well into the season.

We spoke with Cavs Corner Publisher to get the lowdown on the Wahoos, so here is a look at UNC opponent Virginia:



