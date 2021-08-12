UNC Opponents Snapshot: Wofford

Wofford played a modified spring season finishing with a 1-4 record. Its win was over Mercer before the Terriers lost to Chattanooga, Samford, VMI, and The Citadel.

An FCS program, this will be Wofford’s only game this season versus an FBS program, and the Tar Heels happen to be a preseason Top-10 team. The Nov. 20 game will also conclude the regular season for Wofford, which plays in the Southern Conference.

The two schools have played quite a bit recently in basketball, with the Terriers winning their last two times in Chapel Hill, but this matchup might be a bit more challenging for the football Terriers.

Wofford and North Carolina will meet on the football field in November for the first time ever.

Game Date: Nov. 20 in Chapel Hill

2020 Record: 1-4 overall, 1-4 SoCon (spring season)

2021 Offense FCS ranking: No. 34 overall (369.6 ypg); No. 5 rushing (232.8 ypg); No. 33 scoring (26.0 ppg)

2021 Defense FCS ranking: No. 64 overall (381.6 ypg); No. 54 rushing (153.2 ypg); No. 64 scoring (27.8 ppg).

Starters Returning: Offense 6, Defense 10.

*Wofford Head Coach Josh Conklin on being in year four and most of the roster being his now: “It really is. We’ve got some young guys on our roster and we’ve got some guys that we brought in going into year three and year four, and it’s really exciting to see the progress at certain position groups. Whether that’s the quarterback position or the wide receiver position. Some positions that maybe not had been as emphasized as much in the past.

“We’ve really gone through a three-year vision here, and it’s really kind of exciting to see those guys take shape.” – Wofford Head Coach Jeff Conklin

*Wofford has long been known as a running team, triple option and run, run and run. But with longtime offensive coordinator Wade Lang retiring after 31 seasons, the Terriers are going to change some.

“Obviously, you’re never going to replace a Wade Lang. The type of career he had and what he was able to accomplish is second-to-none… We’re still going to be established on the line of scrimmage, we still want to run the football. They (new OC and QB coach) do have some new things that they want to implement, which will be exciting to see.

“I’m excited where those guys can go, and they’ll bring some new, fresh ideas as well.” – Wofford Head Coach Jeff Conklin



