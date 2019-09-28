News More News

UNC Player Postgame Interviews

Seven Tar Heels discuss their 21-20 loss at home Saturday to top-ranked Clemson.
Andrew Jones & Jacob Turner
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina came oh-so-close to knocking off the nation’s No. 1 team Saturday but couldn’t convert a two-point conversion with 1:16 left and lost to Clemson, 21-20.

The Tar Heels weren’t in the mood to embrace the notion of this being moral victory, but they did discuss the things that went well.

UNC fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC while the Tigers improved to 5-0.

Here is what Tar Heels Sam Howell, Chazz Surratt, Myles Dorn, Jeremiah Gemmel, Dyami Brown, Brian Anderson and Michael Carter had to say:

