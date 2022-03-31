UNC Players Final Four Press Conference & Transcript

Note: The video from the NCAA is taking a long time to upload and will be added as soon as it finishes.

Eighth-seeded UNC and the second-seeded Blue Devils will tip off at approximately 8:49 PM EST on Saturday. The Tar Heels are 28-9 and have won ten of their last 11 games, while Duke is 32-6 and has won seven of their last nine contests.

NEW ORLEANS - North Carolina’s starting five ­and wing Puff Johnson met with the media Thursday afternoon at Caesars Superdome in advance of their game versus Duke on Saturday in the national semifinal matchup at the Final Four.





Semi--Finals Media Conference

THE MODERATOR: We're joined by student-athletes from North Carolina.

Q. Leaky, you're a North Carolina kid. Governor Cooper just declared North Carolina the center of the basketball universe. So I think you more than anybody would understand the significance of this game. Being from North Carolina, can you kind of speak to that? And what are you hearing from people from North Carolina that you may have grown up with regarding this matchup?

LEAKY BLACK: Honestly, I haven't really heard much because I stay off social media. I don't really see too much. But just walking around campus and stuff, it's all love and positivity. A lot of people just rooting for us.

Nobody really thought we'd get to this point. So just proving a lot of people wrong, seeing a lot of friends. They get bragging rights because they've always believed in this kind of thing. But other than that, I haven't really seen too much.

Q. Armando, I'm curious because there's a lot of people who say that that night at Cameron Indoor, when you guys go in there and beat Duke the way you did, served as a point to take off. Do you believe that that served as an igniter?

ARMANDO BACOT: No, I think all year our belief of how good we are never changed for us. I feel like more nationally, more like with the media and stuff. We finally got that quad 1 win, like a big-time win like that versus Duke, especially being at Duke. I think it made everyone believe in us. But for us we always had that belief. We may not have shown it but we always believed we were that good.

Q. Brady, being in the Final Four, obviously this is, I assume, what you transfer for. And I was hoping if you could speak about what the sport looks like to be able to go to a program like North Carolina and now be playing on the sport's biggest stage.

BRADY MANEK: It's special. When I decided to come here, I knew the history. I knew that North Carolina plays in big games. I didn't expect to be in this stage, but the way the year has gone, the last month and a half for us, it's been unbelievable. And we've been playing really well and we've earned it and that is why we are here.

Q. Could you each share some thoughts on Eric Hoots, what he's meant for the program and for you guys?

ARMANDO BACOT: Eric Hoots, he's really a staple of Carolina basketball, all that he's done for us and former players in the past. Nothing that we do will really be able to get done without him. He handles just about everything. That's why he's kind of the famous Eric Hoots.

BRADY MANEK: He's big-time. You need something done, you go to him. He's always willing to help us. He's just a really, really caring dude and puts everybody else first.

LEAKY BLACK: Pretty much what they said. He really handles everything. He doesn't really get tired of it. He's really the man for the job.

Q. Leaky, you've been around Coach Davis a good while now. I'm curious what your thoughts are about how he's handled the challenges of a first-year coach of getting you guys to this point. And also he's someone that's played in Final Four for North Carolina. How much value is there experience for you guys knowing he's been in your shoes?

LEAKY BLACK: His experience is a lot. Because when we get rattled, he just reminds us he's been in that position before. He just gets us under control. We're not too big for the moment. All the work that we put in with him is for that moment, (indiscernible) kind of thing. He knows how to get us under control.

Q. After you finally landed last night, after that interesting plane flight you guys had, what was the first, oh, wow, Final Four kind of moment that you guys experienced since you got here?

LEAKY BLACK: I guess when we pulled up to the hotel, there was a lot of people out there waiting for us to get off the bus in the hotel lobby. For me that was pretty much it.

BRADY MANEK: At the same time, just a lot of cameras, a lot of people, a lot of excitement around our team and us arriving. It was really cool to see.

ARMANDO BACOT: What they said, the arrival was pretty surprising having all those people there because we don't play until Saturday. I think it kind of caught all of us offguard.

Q. Brady, you have the assignment to guard Banchero in that game at Cameron. What did you take out of that you will apply on Saturday?

BRADY MANEK: He's a really good player. He's tough. He shoots it well. He drives it well. He's a big guy. He's hard to guard. So just trying to limit as much as possible and just play hard.

Q. Armando, you guys are each a different class, but how much intersection, interaction on the court did you have with David McCormack and Mark Williams as you were coming up through Virginia basketball?

ARMANDO BACOT: I've been knowing all of them since middle school. We've all played on the same AAU team. At some point we all played with each other on the same team. So I guess it's kind of cool just to see all of us make it to the Final Four and be the big man for each team. And we're definitely all going into the weekend to come out with the bragging rights.

Q. What do you think the atmosphere will be like Saturday night, not only the Final Four, obviously, first time Duke, Carolina here in the NCAA Tournament? What do you just expect the atmosphere to be like?

ARMANDO BACOT: I don't really know what to expect. I know it's going to be sold out. I know it's going to be a high-stakes game with it being Carolina versus Duke game. But I think that's just the great part. We really don't know what to expect. But it will definitely be a lot of fun.

BRADY MANEK: I think the biggest thing for this is that we're in the Final Four. No matter who we would have been playing, who we will play, I mean, I think the games are going to be big no matter what. So I think just being in the Final Four brings that attention, and then Duke-North Carolina game, it just brings it even more.

Q. Leaky, does it make a difference that it's Duke?

LEAKY BLACK: Does it make a difference it's Duke? No. At the end we're at the Final Four. We came here for one thing, that's to bring something home. And no matter who we're playing, that's our goal.

Q. Brady, can you just take me through yesterday's travel experience? You guys get stuck on 40, the stairs, the weather. What was that whole thing for you guys?

BRADY MANEK: It was long. I was asleep for most of it. It was pretty long. A lot of sitting around, waiting, anticipation of just getting here. It's been good, though. We're here. We're ready to play.

Q. I'm curious, guys, you know what's out there. Everybody talking about the opposition and the last ride for that head coach. It's the first ride for your head coach. What is it about playing for Hubert Davis that we don't know enough about that you guys get to see from him day in, day out?

LEAKY BLACK: Playing for a guy like him, he really just is hell of a motivator. He'll get you just like pumped up and ready to run through a brick wall for him. He's not really an X and O's kind of guy. He's a motivator. That's my biggest thing with him.

BRADY MANEK: His passion for the school, for the game of basketball, it's unmatched. He brings it every day. He brings it to every practice, every shoot-around, every game. And like Leaky said, he gets you motivated and he can get you ready to go.

ARMANDO BACOT: I would say also just how great of a coach he is. And I think possibly he could probably go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time. Him being like a extension of Coach Smith and Coach Williams, how he kind of revolutionizes Carolina basketball as a whole, I think is something really good to look forward to.

Q. Armando, how much did you hear that you guys were soft earlier in the year? How much did that motivate you or did it not really affect you guys?

ARMANDO BACOT: When you said it, it definitely pissed us all off. I'm not going to lie. Yeah, it was something -- it was kind of upsetting just because I didn't think we were really a soft team; I think we just weren't playing together. We were going through tough stretches and growing pains as a team. We have a lot of new faces, a lot of new players, new system we were implementing. We were just really figuring it out.

But I feel like even getting to this point we just showed how much farther we are from being a soft team. We're probably actually the toughest team.

Q. I'll take credit or blame or whatever. I deserve it. When did it flip? When do you think it flipped? Obviously March 5th was a big one for your guys' confidence, but it seemed to flip a little bit before that.

ARMANDO BACOT: I would just say kind of just after the Wake Forest game. Just it was a lot of tough stretches. Like I said, we just weren't playing together defensively. We were just worried about stopping our man versus playing team basketball.

Offensively we were playing hero ball, just not playing together, not making extra passes, not setting the screen and rolling certain ways just because we didn't think we'd get the ball, just little things like that.

I think after that we said, we just drew the line and said we have to stop being selfish. In order for us to get it done we have to play together as a team. And I feel that's what's been helping us and getting us to this point.

Q. Hubert has all these sayings -- "energy, effort toughness," "everyone gets an opportunity," "coaching is missionary work." Leaky, you mentioned one, like bejeebies the other day. What do you guys think of all these sayings he has and how do they resonate with you?

LEAKY BLACK: At first I thought it was kind of goofy. Hearing bejeebies for the first time, it was kind of weird. But right now we don't really pay too much attention to it. We pretty much get the message. And that's pretty much it.

BRADY MANEK: At the beginning of the year, he was very repetitive on certain things, like the things you were saying. And you don't really know where he's going with that.

But the last month, month and a half, we've really bought into what he's been saying. And it's all been making sense. We all have to play together. We've all gotta play smart. We've all got to bring our toughness to every game. So he's been doing it for a reason the whole time.



