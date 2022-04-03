 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Players Pre-National Title Game Breakout Interviews
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-03 16:04:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UNC Players Pre-National Title Game Breakout Interviews

Brady Manek and UNC's other starters did interviews in separate breakout rooms on Saunday at the Superdome.
Brady Manek and UNC's other starters did interviews in separate breakout rooms on Saunday at the Superdome. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

NEW ORLEANS – All five of North Carolina’s starters were available to meet with the media in separate breakout rooms Sunday afternoon, as the Tar Heels prepare to face Kansas in the national championship Monday night at the Superdome.

The five Heels were available simultaneously for a 30-minute window, and THI had a chance to spend some time with each player. Here are all five interviews:

RJ Davis, Sophomore Guard

Caleb Love, Sophomore Guard

Brady Manek, Graduate Forward

Leaky Black, Senior Wing

Armando Bacot, Junior Forward

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}