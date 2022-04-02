UNC Players Speak Outside Locker Room After Final Four Win

NEW ORELANS – North Carolina’s starting five was available just outside of its locker room following its formal press conference after the Tar Heels defeated Duke, 81-77, in the national semifinals on Saturday night at the Superdome.

THI caught up with four of the Tar Heels: Armando Bacot; Leaky Black; Caleb Love; and Brady Manek.

UNC improved to 29-9 and will face Kansas on Monday night for the national championship.

Here are the interviews: