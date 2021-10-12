UNC Players Tuesday: Six Heels Talk Miami & More
CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday evening means North Carolina’s players are available for their mid-week interviews in advance of the upcoming game, which in the Tar Heels’ case is at home Saturday versus Miami.
Here are video interviews of what Sam Howell, DJ Jones, Tomon Fox, Tony Grimes, Cedric Gray, and Trey Morrison had to say about this week's game.