The transfer portal has technically been open for a week, and as of this writing, North Carolina has 16 players who have entered their names.

Twelve are scholarship players, and it’s possible more will enter, as the portal closes January 2.

As it stands, UNC has lost only a couple of players to the portal who figured to factor significantly next season. Kamari Morales and Tayon Holloway were regular contributors this season, but Morales was expected to move along, though Holloway’s decision may have come as a surprise to some within the program.

Here is a breakdown of the 16 UNC players that have entered the portal along with their career and 2023 statistics of note: