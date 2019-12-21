LAS VEGAS – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams and Tar Heels Garrison Brooks and Jeremiah Francis met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 74-64 victory over UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Tar Heels led 42-38 when Anthony Harris hit a jumper with 12:19 left, and by the time they built a 65-49 lead with 3:28 remaining, Harris had 12 points. He finished with 14, Armando Bacot had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and five Heels overall scored in double figures.

UNC ended a four-game losing streak to improve to 7-5 while the Bruins dropped to 7-5.

Note: There was no locker room access because the players had to catch separate flights home for Christmas.