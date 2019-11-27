North Carolina advanced to the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis by defeating Alabama, 76-67, on Wednesday in Nassau, Bahamas.

Four Tar Heels were in double figures, led by Garrison Brooks’ 20 points and eight rebounds. Armando Bacot posted 12 points and 15 rebounds as UNC owned 60-31 edge on the glass leading to a 23-7 advantage on second-chance points.

UNC improved to 5-0 and will face Michigan in the semifinals on Thursday. The Crimson Tide dropped to 2-3.

Here is a transcript of what Roy Williams and Tar Heels Brooks, Leaky Black and Brandon Robinson had to say after the game:





Roy Williams opening statement

“It wasn’t the prettiest game I’ve ever watched. We have 20 turnovers, they’ve been averaging 20 turnovers and we only got them to 14 so that wasn’t good. But I think the backboards and second shot opportunities was huge for us. Even down the stretch when we got it to eight or nine, it seemed liked they score and then we’d miss the first shot and get a rebound and put it back in. I think that was a huge part of it for us.

"But, (we’ve) got to shoot the ball better, got to defend better and got to make sure we guard the 3-point line better. When you look and they are 11-for-31, but Petty, that rascal was shooting like 26 percent for the whole year and shot 7-for-10 today. We were trying to get up on him as hard as we could at the end and he still made a couple. We went to the winner’s bracket and that was our goal.





On defending Petty in the second half…

Williams: Well, we tried. He didn’t make any threes until right there at the very end then he made two in a row or out of four possessions. But we do want to get up in anyone that shoots 5-for-6 in the first half, you know I’m not the greatest coach but I’m not stupid, you should try to guard him better in the second half. Still 7-for-10 is way too much of a good percentage, but besides him, if you take away his, that means they didn’t shoot a great percentage from three.”





On getting more balanced scoring...

Williams: “I would think so. I don’t think we’ve had any other game – I know we’ve had three in double figures, I don’t think we’ve had four. Leaky with nine could have been another one right there. But, I think that helps us, no question.”





For Black, on why he looked comfortable…

Black: “I just want to give kudos to BRob for bringing the energy. And felt like I just piggybacked on him and getting rebounds and open looks and everything else I was just feeling it.”





For Robinson, on how he felt…

Robinson: “I felt great just finally getting out there and being able to play basketball again. Just an amazing feeling, so I feel good.”





For Robinson, on him appearing to tweak his ankle some in the second half…

Robinson: “No, I’m good, I’m ok.”

Williams: “He’s just old.”





To Roy, on what Brob brings to the team…

Williams: “Well, I don’t think he played great today and I think he’ll play much better, but he does give you that experience level, the confidence. He’s been there before, he knows what’s going on. Does help when he shoots the ball in from the 3-point line, I think he had two or three of those today. So, I think he helps us in every phase of the game and I think our team is much better with him on the court. He can play better. He’s going to have to go soak his elbow, his first game back he got 11 shots up.”





To Black, on what his role on the team is…

Black: “I’m not sure. I just try to go out there and play hard, just try to keep this man right here happy so he won’t cuss me out during the game. Play hard, get rebounds. Try to keep my man in front of me as much as possible.”

Williams: “I think if you look here, and it’s not on the stat sheet, I think there were three or four times I think you got a hand on the ball and we ended up getting it on the break at the other end. I worry about him and Cole and Garrison giving them too many minutes – try to get them out - but I thought during that stretch where we took it from seven or eight up to 13, 15 or something like that, I thought Leaky was extremely important.”





To Brooks, on attacking the glass…

Brooks: “That’s pretty much what we practice every day, pretty much what Coach preaches every day. And I think that we executed it pretty well today. It could have been better, I think we could have gotten more offensive rebounds because we didn’t shoot the ball well. I think that, for the most part, what we try to do every game.”





To Brooks, on his scoring in the first half…

Brooks: “Just running the floor and giving my teammates an option to throw the ball to (me) and they found me. I was just shooting shots I work on every day.”





On his dunk at the end…

Brooks: "It was a great pass by Cole and I was really excited."





To Roy, on Black being more aggressive…

Williams: “I think he was. He needs to play the whole game because he is so effective for us defensively with his length and what he can do getting deflections and steals. On offense, I want him to move more. I didn’t mind his drive there at the end, but at that stage of the game, if you are going to drive to the basket you need to make the daggum thing instead of depending on somebody else to tip it in.

“But no, I think maybe his mom, maybe his dad, but other than that I think I’m the biggest fan he’s got. I just keep trying to push him because I think he can do a lot more than he’s doing so far. When he plays like that, look at nine points, nine rebounds, I thought he had more than two steals but he was totally involved tonight and that’s what we need him to be.”





For Robinson, on what he learned about his team watching those first four games…

Robinson: “I felt like we just had to be better defensively and talk more on the defensive end. Offense was just going to come. I think I could have been better today. I didn’t play as great as I wanted to, but I think we played collectively as a team better. I think our scoring was more balanced, no standing around depending on Cole to take a late shot to save us. We just have to keep improving going forward.”





To Brooks, on what it’s like having Robinson back…

Brooks: “It’s great. BRob is one of my best friends and I feel like he just adds so much to this team. I think he contributes in every statistical category and every part of leadership. I feel like that was the part we were really missing and we just need him.”

Black: “Piggyback on G. I felt like he just really brought everyone together, just brought the energy. You could just feel us getting stronger as he was out there. It felt good for him to be out there.”





For Roy, Bacot getting another double-double and being consistent…

Williams: “I don’t know that I would say consistency since he had zero (points) at half. But I think he rebounded the ball very well even early in the game. Couple of big plays for us to get the tip outs on missed shots. But it is still 0-for-2 the first half, 5-for-5 in the second half. That’s consistent in the second half, I’d take that. Mondo is important to us, he’s got the length, he had that big block on the other end that we haven’t had the last two years, a guy that can protect the rim.

"I’ve got to get him stronger in his base so he can make some of the moves and finish the shots. Made two big free throws and I thought he’d be confident, he missed the last two. But 15 rebounds, you love those kind of things.”







