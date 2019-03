COLUMBUS, OH – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams and Tar Heels Luke Maye and Garrison Brooks were at the dais Saturday to discuss Sunday’s second-round game of the NCAA Tournament versus Washington at Nationwide Arena.

UNC is the No. 1 seed while the Huskies are the No. 8 seed.

Maye and Brooks went first before Williams replaced them at the dais.

*This video is courtesy of the NCAA.