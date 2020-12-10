TarHeelIllustrated - UNC, Purdue Agree To Home-And-Home Football Series

CHAPEL HILL - The University of North Carolina and Purdue University will play a home-and-home football series during the 2027 and 2031 seasons, the two schools announced on Thursday.

The Tar Heels and Boilermakers will meet in West Lafayette, Ind., on Sept. 11, 2027. Purdue will visit Chapel Hill on Sept. 13, 2031.

Carolina and Purdue have never met on the football field.

