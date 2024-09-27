Demon June is a 5-foot-11, 225-pound running back from Jacksonville (NC) High School who committed to North Carolina on Aug. 16.

June, who has totaled nine offers from FBS programs, pledged to the Tar Heels one month after earning his first Power Four offer after attending the invite-only Carolympics recruiting event in July.

He has recorded 352 yards on 32 carries in three games, totaling five touchdowns and averaging 118 yards per game in 2024, according to MaxPreps. June has registered 3,651 yards and 65 touchdowns throughout his high school tenure.

June was in Chapel Hill last weekend for UNC's game with James Madison. He spoke about that visit in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about Carolina: