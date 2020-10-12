Last week, Bryce McGowens dropped a bombshell when he decommitted from Florida State.

The 6-foot-6 wing from Piedmont, SC, has quickly become one of the most sought after prospects in his class. McGowens is not only ranked No. 23 overall by Rivals, but he also has five stars beside his name.

McGowens came to Florida State as part of a highly heralded haul by Leonard Hamilton. Although he has said the Seminoles are still in the hunt, many schools are entering the fray.