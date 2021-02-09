TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Releases Statements, No More Interruptions Planned

Fallout from the postponement of North Carolina’s game Monday night versus Miami continued Tuesday afternoon as the school released two statements, and as of now, the thee won’t be any further interruption in the Tar Heels’ schedule.

The game was postponed after Miami decided to not play saying it was uncomfortable after seeing two UNC players on video at a party not wearing masks following its win over Duke earlier that night.

The game was postponed about two hours before tipoff and has not yet been rescheduled.

UNC sophomore forward Armando Bacot and freshman Day’Ron Sharpe are the two players in the video. Tuesday afternoon, UNC released two statements:





2020-21 University of North Carolina men’s basketball players and managers:

"Saturday night, a number of players and managers – not just the ones shown on the video that was seen – got together to celebrate our win at Duke. Our intention was to celebrate privately within our group. Unfortunately, we allowed several friends who are not members of the team to join the gathering. We were inside and not wearing masks, which were mistakes. We apologize for not adhering to the University’s and athletic department’s guidelines and apologize to Coach Williams and his staff for not stepping forward when he first addressed it with us on Sunday. We have worked too hard for eight months doing the right things to make those kinds of mistakes at this point in the season. We are hopeful we will be able to play again soon and wish to remind everyone to stay safe so this pandemic will be over as soon as possible.”





Head Coach Roy Williams:

“I appreciate the players voicing their apology. They made a mistake. They’ve been fantastic for more than eight months in the way they have dealt with the whole situation with the virus. But they realize they did make a mistake, for which they are paying a very significant price.”

As for moving forward, the Tar Heels are scheduled to play at Virginia on Saturday at 6 pm.

“We will follow all ACC medical protocols and prepare to play our next scheduled game,” UNC UNC teams spokesman Steve Kirschner, who is UNC’s Senior Associate Athletic Director/Strategic Communications, told THI on Tuesday afternoon.

So far, only six of Carolina’s 18 games have been at the Smith Center, but a stretch of three out of four games at home was to begin Monday night. They host Virginia Tech and Louisville next week, and as of now those games are still on.

UNC is 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC, and the Tar Heels have won seven of their last nine games.











