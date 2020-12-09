TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Replaces Elon With NC Central

North Carolina is replacing its cancelled game versus Elon with a matchup against North Carolina Central, which will tip Saturday at 2 pm at the Smith Center.

Elon cancelled last week after multiple positive COVID-19 tests forced the Phoenix to pause the program for two weeks. UNC had been scrambling to find an opponent, so the nearby Eagles will make the short drive to Chapel Hill.

UNC is 3-2 and has lost consecutive games at the buzzer to No. 13 Texas and Tuesday night at No. 3 Iowa. The Tar Heels have defeated the College of Charleston, UNLV and Stanford.

NCCU is 1-2 with a win over Southern on its resume. The Eagles’ losses were at Iowa by 40 points and at Coastal Carolina by seven points. Central has had games at Wofford and at Vanderbilt canceled because of COVID testing.

The Tar Heels have two non-ACC games remaining, including Saturday’s tilt versus Central. A week later, Carolina faces Ohio State on Dec. 19 in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland. UNC then begins ACC competition on Dec. 22 at NC State.

Saturday's game against NC Central will be televised on the Regional Sports Network, whose primary carriers include FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Sun or FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Midwest, YES,NESN, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee and MASN.