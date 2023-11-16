With rumors circulating that North Carolina Coach Mack Brown will retire at the end of the season, THI reached out to the program regarding the reports, mainly one by 247 Sports.

Jeremy Sharpe, UNC’s Assistant A.D./Football Communications and Branding, and right hand man to Brown, said the following:

“It’s that time of year, so someone is going to start this rumor in the hopes of affecting our team and/or recruiting like they’ve done the past two years. Mack is full steam ahead. In fact, he already has spring practice planned and is currently setting up recruiting visits for December, so no, he’s not retiring.”

The No. 20 Tar Heels visit Clemson on Saturday for a 3:30 kickoff, and close the regular season a week later at NC State.